Watch New York Giants vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch New York Giants vs Los Angeles Chargers

On Sunday, December 12, New York Giants face the Los Angeles Chargers in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: New York Giants vs Los Angeles Chargers

When:Sunday, December 12 at 4:05 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream New York Giants vs Los Angeles Chargers

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the New York Giants schedule or Los Angeles Chargers schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.