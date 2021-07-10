Watch New York Giants vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch New York Giants vs Los Angeles Chargers
On Sunday, December 12, New York Giants face the Los Angeles Chargers in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: New York Giants vs Los Angeles Chargers
- When:Sunday, December 12 at 4:05 p.m.
- Network: FOX
How to Live Stream New York Giants vs Los Angeles Chargers
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the New York Giants schedule or Los Angeles Chargers schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.