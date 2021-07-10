Watch New York Giants vs Chicago Bears: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch New York Giants vs Chicago Bears

On Sunday, January 2, New York Giants face the Chicago Bears in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: New York Giants vs Chicago Bears

When:Sunday, January 2 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream New York Giants vs Chicago Bears

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the New York Giants schedule or Chicago Bears schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.