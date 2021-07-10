Watch New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles

On Sunday, November 21, New Orleans Saints face the Philadelphia Eagles in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles

When:Sunday, November 21 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the New Orleans Saints schedule or Philadelphia Eagles schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.