Watch New Orleans Saints vs New York Jets: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs New York Jets

On Sunday, December 12, New Orleans Saints face the New York Jets in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: New Orleans Saints vs New York Jets

When:Sunday, December 12 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream New Orleans Saints vs New York Jets

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the New Orleans Saints schedule or New York Jets schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.