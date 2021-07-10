Watch New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons

On Sunday, January 9, New Orleans Saints face the Atlanta Falcons in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons

When:Sunday, January 9 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the New Orleans Saints schedule or Atlanta Falcons schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.