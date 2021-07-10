Watch New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons
On Sunday, January 9, New Orleans Saints face the Atlanta Falcons in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons
- When:Sunday, January 9 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: FOX
How to Live Stream New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the New Orleans Saints schedule or Atlanta Falcons schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.