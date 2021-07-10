Watch New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons

On Thursday, November 18, New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons

When:Thursday, November 18 at 8:20 p.m

Network: FOX/NFLN/AMAZON

How to Live Stream New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the New England Patriots schedule or Atlanta Falcons schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.