Watch Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers
On Sunday, November 28, Minnesota Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers
- When:Sunday, November 28 at 4:25 p.m.
- Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Minnesota Vikings schedule or San Francisco 49ers schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.