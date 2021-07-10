Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers

On Sunday, November 14, Minnesota Vikings face the Los Angeles Chargers in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers

When:Sunday, November 14 at 4:05 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



