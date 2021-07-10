Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions
On Sunday, December 5, Minnesota Vikings face the Detroit Lions in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions
- When:Sunday, December 5 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: CBS
How to Live Stream Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
