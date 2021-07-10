Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears
On Monday, December 20, Minnesota Vikings face the Chicago Bears in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears
- When:Monday, December 20 at 8:15 p.m.
- Network: ESPN
How to Live Stream Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Minnesota Vikings schedule or Chicago Bears schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.