Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

By Emily YetzerJul 10, 2021, 6:57 AM EDT
How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

On Monday, December 20, Minnesota Vikings face the Chicago Bears in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

  • Who: Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears
  • When:Monday, December 20 at 8:15 p.m.
  • Network: ESPN

How to Live Stream Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

