Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

On Monday, December 20, Minnesota Vikings face the Chicago Bears in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

When:Monday, December 20 at 8:15 p.m.

Network: ESPN

How to Live Stream Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Minnesota Vikings schedule or Chicago Bears schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.