Watch Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets
On Sunday, November 21, Miami Dolphins face the New York Jets in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets
- When:Sunday, November 21 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: CBS
How to Live Stream Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Miami Dolphins schedule or New York Jets schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.