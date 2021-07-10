Watch Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets

On Sunday, November 21, Miami Dolphins face the New York Jets in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets

When:Sunday, November 21 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



