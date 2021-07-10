Watch Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings

On Sunday, December 26, Los Angeles Rams face the Minnesota Vikings in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings

When:Sunday, December 26 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Los Angeles Rams vs Minnesota Vikings

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



