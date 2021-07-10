Watch Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers
On Sunday, November 28, Los Angeles Rams face the Green Bay Packers in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers
- When:Sunday, November 28 at 4:25 p.m.
- Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Los Angeles Rams schedule or Green Bay Packers schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.