Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

On Sunday, January 9, Los Angeles Chargers face the Las Vegas Raiders in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

When:Sunday, January 9 at 4:25 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



