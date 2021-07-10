Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Bengals

On Sunday, December 5, Los Angeles Chargers face the Cincinnati Bengals in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Bengals

When:Sunday, December 5 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Bengals

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Los Angeles Chargers schedule or Cincinnati Bengals schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.