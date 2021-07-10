Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys

On Thursday, November 25, Las Vegas Raiders face the Dallas Cowboys in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys

When:Thursday, November 25 at 4:30 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



