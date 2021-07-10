Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys
On Thursday, November 25, Las Vegas Raiders face the Dallas Cowboys in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys
- When:Thursday, November 25 at 4:30 p.m.
- Network: CBS
How to Live Stream Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Las Vegas Raiders schedule or Dallas Cowboys schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.