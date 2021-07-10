Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

On Thursday, December 16, Kansas City Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

When:Thursday, December 16 at 8:20 p.m.

Network: FOX/NFLN/AMAZON

How to Live Stream Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



