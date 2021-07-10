Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos

On Sunday, January 9, Kansas City Chiefs face the Denver Broncos in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos

When:Sunday, January 9 at 4:25 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Kansas City Chiefs schedule or Denver Broncos schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.