Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets
On Sunday, December 26, Jacksonville Jaguars face the New York Jets in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets
- When:Sunday, December 26 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: CBS
How to Live Stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Jacksonville Jaguars schedule or New York Jets schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.