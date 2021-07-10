Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets

On Sunday, December 26, Jacksonville Jaguars face the New York Jets in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets

When:Sunday, December 26 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Jacksonville Jaguars schedule or New York Jets schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.