Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Arizona Cardinals: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Arizona Cardinals

On Saturday, December 25, Indianapolis Colts face the Arizona Cardinals in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Indianapolis Colts vs Arizona Cardinals

When:Saturday, December 25 at 8:15 p.m.

Network: NFLN

How to Live Stream Indianapolis Colts vs Arizona Cardinals

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



