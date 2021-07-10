Watch Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans

On Sunday, November 21, Houston Texans face the Tennessee Titans in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans

When:Sunday, November 21 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Houston Texans schedule or Tennessee Titans schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.