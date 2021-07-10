Watch Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings

On Sunday, November 21, Green Bay Packers face the Minnesota Vikings in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings

When:Sunday, November 21 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



