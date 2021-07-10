Watch Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers

On Sunday, November 14, Detroit Lions face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers

When:Sunday, November 14 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



