Watch Detroit Lions vs Cleveland Browns: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Cleveland Browns

On Sunday, November 21, Detroit Lions face the Cleveland Browns in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Detroit Lions vs Cleveland Browns

When:Sunday, November 21 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Detroit Lions vs Cleveland Browns

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Detroit Lions schedule or Cleveland Browns schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.