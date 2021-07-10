Watch Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons
On Sunday, December 26, Detroit Lions face the Atlanta Falcons in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons
- When:Sunday, December 26 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Detroit Lions schedule or Atlanta Falcons schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.