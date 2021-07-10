Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
On Sunday, January 9, Dallas Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
- When:Sunday, January 9 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Dallas Cowboys schedule or Philadelphia Eagles schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.