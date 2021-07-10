Watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants
On Sunday, December 19, Dallas Cowboys face the New York Giants in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants
- When:Sunday, December 19 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Dallas Cowboys schedule or New York Giants schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.