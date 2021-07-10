Watch Cleveland Browns vs Green Bay Packers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Green Bay Packers

On Saturday, December 25, Cleveland Browns face the Green Bay Packers in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Cleveland Browns vs Green Bay Packers

When:Saturday, December 25 at 4:30 p.m.

Network: FOX/NFLN/AMAZON

How to Live Stream Cleveland Browns vs Green Bay Packers

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Cleveland Browns schedule or Green Bay Packers schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.