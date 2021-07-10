Watch Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks
On Sunday, December 26, Chicago Bears face the Seattle Seahawks in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks
- When:Sunday, December 26 at 4:05 p.m.
- Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Chicago Bears schedule or Seattle Seahawks schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.