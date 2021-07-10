Watch Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

On Sunday, December 12, Chicago Bears face the Green Bay Packers in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

When:Sunday, December 12 at 8:20 p.m.

Network: Peacock/NBC

How to Live Stream Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



