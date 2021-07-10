Watch Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions

On Thursday, November 25, Chicago Bears face the Detroit Lions in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions

When:Thursday, November 25 at 12:30 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Chicago Bears schedule or Detroit Lions schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.