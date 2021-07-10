Watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
On Sunday, December 26, Buffalo Bills face the New England Patriots in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
- When:Sunday, December 26 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: CBS
How to Live Stream Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
