Watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots

On Sunday, December 26, Buffalo Bills face the New England Patriots in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots

When:Sunday, December 26 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Buffalo Bills schedule or New England Patriots schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.