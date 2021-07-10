Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars

On Sunday, November 28, Atlanta Falcons face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars

When:Sunday, November 28 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Atlanta Falcons schedule or Jacksonville Jaguars schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.