Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Buffalo Bills: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Buffalo Bills

On Saturday, January 2, Atlanta Falcons face the Buffalo Bills in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Atlanta Falcons vs Buffalo Bills

When:Saturday, January 2 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Atlanta Falcons vs Buffalo Bills

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Atlanta Falcons schedule or Buffalo Bills schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.