Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

By Emily YetzerJul 10, 2021, 6:05 AM EDT
How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

On Sunday, November 21, Arizona Cardinals face the Seattle Seahawks in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

  • Who: Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks
  • When:Sunday, November 21 at 4:25 p.m.
  • Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

