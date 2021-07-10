Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Chicago Bears: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

By Emily YetzerJul 10, 2021, 6:26 AM EDT
How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Chicago Bears

On Sunday, December 5, Arizona Cardinals face the Chicago Bears in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

  • Who: Arizona Cardinals vs Chicago Bears
  • When:Sunday, December 5 at 1:00 p.m.
  • Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Arizona Cardinals vs Chicago Bears

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Arizona Cardinals schedule or Chicago Bears schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.