Watch Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts

On Sunday, October 31, Tennessee Titans face the Indianapolis Colts in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts

When:Sunday, October 31 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Tennessee Titans schedule or Indianapolis Colts schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.