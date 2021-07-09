Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles

On Thursday, October 14, Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Philadelphia Eagles in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles

When:Thursday, October 14 at 8:20 p.m.

Network: FOX/NFLN/AMAZON

How to Live Stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule or Philadelphia Eagles schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.