Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers

On Sunday, October 17, Seattle Seahawks face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers

When:Sunday, October 17 at 8:20 p.m.

Network: Peacock/NBC

How to Live Stream Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Seattle Seahawks schedule or Pittsburgh Steelers schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.