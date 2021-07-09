Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts
On Sunday, September 12, Seattle Seahawks face the Indianapolis Colts in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts
- When:Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Seattle Seahawks schedule or Indianapolis Colts schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.