Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

By Emily YetzerJul 9, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT
How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles

On Sunday, September 19, San Francisco 49ers face the Philadelphia Eagles in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

  • Who: San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles
  • When:Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 p.m.
  • Network: FOX

 

How to Live Stream San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the San Francisco 49ers schedule or Philadelphia Eagles schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.