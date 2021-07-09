Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills
On Sunday, September 12, Pittsburgh Steelers face the Buffalo Bills in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills
- When:Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: CBS
How to Live Stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Pittsburgh Steelers schedule or Buffalo Bills schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.