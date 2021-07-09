Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills

On Sunday, September 12, Pittsburgh Steelers face the Buffalo Bills in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills

When:Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Pittsburgh Steelers schedule or Buffalo Bills schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.