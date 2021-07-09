Watch New York Jets vs Carolina Panthers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch New York Jets vs Carolina Panthers
On Sunday, September 12, New York Jets face the Carolina Panthers in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: New York Jets vs Carolina Panthers
- When:Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: CBS
How to Live Stream New York Jets vs Carolina Panthers
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the New York Jets schedule or Carolina Panthers schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.