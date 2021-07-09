Watch New York Giants vs Washington Football Team: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch New York Giants vs Washington Football Team
On Thursday, September 16, New York Giants face the Washington Football Team in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: New York Giants vs Washington Football Team
- When:Thursday, September 16 at 8:20 p.m.
- Network: NFLN
How to Live Stream New York Giants vs Washington Football Team
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the New York Giants schedule or Washington Football Team schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.