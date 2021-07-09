Watch New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints

On Sunday, October 3, New York Giants face the New Orleans Saints in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints

When:Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the New York Giants schedule or New Orleans Saints schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.