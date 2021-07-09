Watch New Orleans Saints vs New England Patriots: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs New England Patriots
On Sunday, September 26, New Orleans Saints face the New England Patriots in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: New Orleans Saints vs New England Patriots
- When:Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: FOX
How to Live Stream New Orleans Saints vs New England Patriots
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the New Orleans Saints schedule or New England Patriots schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.