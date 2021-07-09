Watch New England Patriots vs Houston Texans: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch New England Patriots vs Houston Texans

On Sunday, October 10, New England Patriots face the Houston Texans in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: New England Patriots vs Houston Texans

When:Sunday, October 10 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream New England Patriots vs Houston Texans

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the New England Patriots schedule or Houston Texans schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.