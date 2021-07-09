Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals
On Sunday, September 12, Minnesota Vikings face the Cincinnati Bengals in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals
- When:Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Minnesota Vikings schedule or Cincinnati Bengals schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.