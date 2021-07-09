Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Carolina Panthers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Carolina Panthers

On Sunday, October 17, Minnesota Vikings face the Carolina Panthers in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Minnesota Vikings vs Carolina Panthers

When:Sunday, October 17 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Minnesota Vikings vs Carolina Panthers

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Minnesota Vikings schedule or Carolina Panthers schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.