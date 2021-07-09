Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Baltimore Ravens
On Sunday, November 7, Minnesota Vikings face the Baltimore Ravens in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Minnesota Vikings vs Baltimore Ravens
- When:Sunday, November 7 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Minnesota Vikings vs Baltimore Ravens
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
